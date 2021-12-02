Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Increases By 42.3%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PAX Global Technology stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

