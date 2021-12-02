Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Declines By 46.2%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,207. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

