Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Increases By 32.3%

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 600,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $35,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 4,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

