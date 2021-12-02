Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Expands By 99.0%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter worth $215,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power REIT by 46.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PW traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 30,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.12. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

