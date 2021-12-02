Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Rises By 44.1%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of QD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 2,161,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Qudian by 117.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Qudian by 186.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

