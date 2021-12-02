Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Drops By 30.9%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rafael by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rafael by 1,131.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rafael by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RFL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.92. Rafael has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 618.08%.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

