Short Interest in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Rises By 56.1%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.06 on Thursday. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 260,000 shares of company stock worth $340,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 144.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 22.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 96.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

