Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Rises By 40.7%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 403.1 days.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.