Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Declines By 49.0%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 754,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in StoneMor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in StoneMor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StoneMor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Shares of NYSE STON traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 209,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,148. StoneMor has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $288.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.10.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.