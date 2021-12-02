Short Interest in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Grows By 37.3%

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO Joe A. Oblas bought 10,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 15,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,500. Company insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth about $593,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAX. Craig Hallum began coverage on Stryve Foods in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

