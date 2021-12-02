Short Interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Decreases By 45.8%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $752.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

