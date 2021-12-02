Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 30.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. TechnoPro has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.68.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.