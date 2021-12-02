Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 30.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. TechnoPro has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.68.
About TechnoPro
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.