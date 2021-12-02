Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Declines By 35.7%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 1,033,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Get Tesco alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.