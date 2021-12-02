Short Interest in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Decreases By 31.4%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 789,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 118,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 1,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $594.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 2.37.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

