Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Drops By 30.9%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

