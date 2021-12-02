Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rises By 50.1%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the October 31st total of 886,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $589,873. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 351,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $625.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

