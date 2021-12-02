Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Decreases By 46.2%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

