Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Decreases By 28.7%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 4,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.