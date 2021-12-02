Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Increases By 36.5%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UNCRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.