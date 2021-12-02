Short Interest in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Rises By 41.4%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 933,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Unisys has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Unisys by 79.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Unisys by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

