Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Expands By 38.5%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 138,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,450. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in urban-gro by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in urban-gro by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in urban-gro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $9.18 on Thursday. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 million and a PE ratio of -27.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

