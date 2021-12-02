Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Decreases By 31.2%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 643,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zovio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zovio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zovio by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. Zovio has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

