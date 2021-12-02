Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 998,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

