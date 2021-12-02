Signata (SATA) 1-Day Volume Tops $488,918.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Signata has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and $488,918.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

