Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.