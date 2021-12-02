Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of SFNC opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $33.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.
In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.
Simmons First National Company Profile
Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.