Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.