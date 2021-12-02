Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist Securities

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.