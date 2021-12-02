Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SINGY stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
