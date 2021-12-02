Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SINGY stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.