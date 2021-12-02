SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Katherine Schuelke Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $841,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITM opened at $302.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.42. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $321.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

