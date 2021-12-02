SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $551,543.85 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total transaction of $551,543.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37.

SiTime stock opened at $302.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.42. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $321.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SiTime by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.