SkinCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $62,367.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00237586 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

