SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 43.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 706,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

