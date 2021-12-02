Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

