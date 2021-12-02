Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.80. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

