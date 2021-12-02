Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $311.00, but opened at $355.20. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $346.40, with a volume of 150,191 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,840,000 after purchasing an additional 627,031 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

