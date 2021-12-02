Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

