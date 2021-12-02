Soda Coin Market Cap Achieves $36.04 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $36.04 million and $2.63 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235411 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

