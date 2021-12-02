Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Gap Down to $3.66

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.53. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 6,860 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

