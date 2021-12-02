Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 303.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEYMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.