Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Soliton were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLY. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter worth $10,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Soliton by 2,755.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 356,422 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth $7,086,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth $4,006,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SOLY stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Soliton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

