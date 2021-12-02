SONO (SONO) Reaches Market Cap of $2,372.27

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. SONO has a market capitalization of $2,372.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SONO has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,688.64 or 0.97874551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00310098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.06 or 0.00476391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00183251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001583 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001137 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.