SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.88. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 178 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $877,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

