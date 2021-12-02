South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires 48 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.7% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $667.82. 21,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,838. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $318.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

