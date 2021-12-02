South Shore Capital Advisors Buys 106 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 141,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 660,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,543. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $97.22 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61.

