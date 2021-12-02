South Shore Capital Advisors Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

South Shore Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 149,702 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.