Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 4,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

