SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 214,936 shares.The stock last traded at $35.08 and had previously closed at $35.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 98,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after buying an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

