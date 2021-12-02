Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Shares Bought by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the quarter. Special Opportunities Fund accounts for about 3.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 112.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 180,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 95,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.