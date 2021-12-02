Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of SNMSF traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.