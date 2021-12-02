Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of SNMSF traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

