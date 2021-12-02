Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $5.05 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.